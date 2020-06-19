9202 Carrolltown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

The quintessential Huntington Beach home... Contemporary remodeled and upgraded single story home! Great location on a cul-de-sac street, only 2.5 miles from the beach. neutral painted interior, cool color palette. Wood and carpets throughout. Spacious family room with cozy gas fireplace with direct access to the large manicured backyard. Open Kitchen/Dining room floor-plan. Custom built-ins with lots of storage space, granite counters, subway tile back-splash, built-in desk and Island. Refrigerator w/Ice maker included. Separate laundry room off the kitchen with extra storage and pantry space, Two year new washer and dryer included. Completely remodeled spa-like bathrooms with granite counters, 12"x 24" tile flooring. Master bathroom hosts walk-in glass enclosed shower with decorative tile accents. Spacious Master plus three additional good size bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe closets. Recessed lighting, dual pane windows and newer blinds throughout. Central a/c and heating. Beach community, highly ranked schools, close to shopping, restaurants and move-in ready...WHAT"S NOT TO LOVE!