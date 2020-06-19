All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9202 Carrolltown Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9202 Carrolltown Drive

9202 Carrolltown Drive · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9202 Carrolltown Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
The quintessential Huntington Beach home... Contemporary remodeled and upgraded single story home! Great location on a cul-de-sac street, only 2.5 miles from the beach. neutral painted interior, cool color palette. Wood and carpets throughout. Spacious family room with cozy gas fireplace with direct access to the large manicured backyard. Open Kitchen/Dining room floor-plan. Custom built-ins with lots of storage space, granite counters, subway tile back-splash, built-in desk and Island. Refrigerator w/Ice maker included. Separate laundry room off the kitchen with extra storage and pantry space, Two year new washer and dryer included. Completely remodeled spa-like bathrooms with granite counters, 12"x 24" tile flooring. Master bathroom hosts walk-in glass enclosed shower with decorative tile accents. Spacious Master plus three additional good size bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe closets. Recessed lighting, dual pane windows and newer blinds throughout. Central a/c and heating. Beach community, highly ranked schools, close to shopping, restaurants and move-in ready...WHAT"S NOT TO LOVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 Carrolltown Drive have any available units?
9202 Carrolltown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9202 Carrolltown Drive have?
Some of 9202 Carrolltown Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 Carrolltown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9202 Carrolltown Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 Carrolltown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9202 Carrolltown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9202 Carrolltown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9202 Carrolltown Drive does offer parking.
Does 9202 Carrolltown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9202 Carrolltown Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 Carrolltown Drive have a pool?
No, 9202 Carrolltown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9202 Carrolltown Drive have accessible units?
No, 9202 Carrolltown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 Carrolltown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9202 Carrolltown Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9202 Carrolltown Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9202 Carrolltown Drive has units with air conditioning.
