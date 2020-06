Amenities

Totally remodeled Huntington Landmark 55 + community. Single story end unit with only 1 common wall. No one above, behind, below or in front of you! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with completely remodeled kitchen, soft close cabinets, Quartz countertops & stainless appliances. Laminate flooring throughout, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, central AC. Spacious private patio & 1 car garage. Great community tucked behind guard gate in HB. A great place to live!