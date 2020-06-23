All apartments in Huntington Beach
8702 Luss Drive

8702 Luss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8702 Luss Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Outstanding La Cuesta Pool home , 3 car garage in a great location at the end of a Cul de-sac and backs to the park with gate access from the backyard to park. Over 2500 sq.ft plus a huge playroom/bonus room adjacent to 2nd bedroom with a skylight. Great extra living space for kids of all ages. It features dual pane french windows and sliders, smooth ceilings, ceiling fans t/o. designer neutral paint, recessed lighting, custom moldings, title and hardwood floors and stairs. Raised panel doors, huge private courtyard patio with flagstone and tropical landscaping. Separate living room with fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets that opens up to family room. All 3 bathrooms remodeled with granite and stone and newer appliances. entertainers backyard with salt water pool, solar heat, waterfall and tropical landscaping. Spacious master suite. all bedrooms are up. Expanded inside laundry room with tons of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 Luss Drive have any available units?
8702 Luss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8702 Luss Drive have?
Some of 8702 Luss Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 Luss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8702 Luss Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 Luss Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8702 Luss Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8702 Luss Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8702 Luss Drive offers parking.
Does 8702 Luss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 Luss Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 Luss Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8702 Luss Drive has a pool.
Does 8702 Luss Drive have accessible units?
No, 8702 Luss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 Luss Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 Luss Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8702 Luss Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8702 Luss Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
