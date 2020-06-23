8702 Luss Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Outstanding La Cuesta Pool home , 3 car garage in a great location at the end of a Cul de-sac and backs to the park with gate access from the backyard to park. Over 2500 sq.ft plus a huge playroom/bonus room adjacent to 2nd bedroom with a skylight. Great extra living space for kids of all ages. It features dual pane french windows and sliders, smooth ceilings, ceiling fans t/o. designer neutral paint, recessed lighting, custom moldings, title and hardwood floors and stairs. Raised panel doors, huge private courtyard patio with flagstone and tropical landscaping. Separate living room with fireplace. Kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets that opens up to family room. All 3 bathrooms remodeled with granite and stone and newer appliances. entertainers backyard with salt water pool, solar heat, waterfall and tropical landscaping. Spacious master suite. all bedrooms are up. Expanded inside laundry room with tons of storage.