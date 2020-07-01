All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

8312 Drybank Dr

8312 Drybank Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Drybank Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 4-Bedroom 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage - Property Id: 250529

Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home with a three car garage. The kitchen has granite counter tops, newer appliances, tile flooring, a breakfast bar plus a separate eating nook. There is also a formal dining area.

There's a tiled, double-door entry; a separate family room with a brick fireplace and a wet bar. A double-door spacious master bedroom suite with a separate bath, large walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling and a second fireplace. All of the bathrooms have tiled flooring. Freshly painted interior and exterior; the home has newer vinyl, double-pane windows through-out; a very private fenced rear yard with a covered patio; there are automatic front and rear sprinklers; weekly gardener service is provided.

The home is situated on a very quiet interior location. The property is vacant and available for immediate occupancy. Call owner at 949-706-0719 with questions or to arrange a showing appointment. A MINIMUM 1one year lease is required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250529
Property Id 250529

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5665259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Drybank Dr have any available units?
8312 Drybank Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8312 Drybank Dr have?
Some of 8312 Drybank Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Drybank Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Drybank Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Drybank Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8312 Drybank Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8312 Drybank Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Drybank Dr offers parking.
Does 8312 Drybank Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8312 Drybank Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Drybank Dr have a pool?
No, 8312 Drybank Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8312 Drybank Dr have accessible units?
No, 8312 Drybank Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Drybank Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8312 Drybank Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Drybank Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 Drybank Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

