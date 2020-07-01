8312 Drybank Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4-Bedroom 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage - Property Id: 250529



Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home with a three car garage. The kitchen has granite counter tops, newer appliances, tile flooring, a breakfast bar plus a separate eating nook. There is also a formal dining area.



There's a tiled, double-door entry; a separate family room with a brick fireplace and a wet bar. A double-door spacious master bedroom suite with a separate bath, large walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling and a second fireplace. All of the bathrooms have tiled flooring. Freshly painted interior and exterior; the home has newer vinyl, double-pane windows through-out; a very private fenced rear yard with a covered patio; there are automatic front and rear sprinklers; weekly gardener service is provided.



The home is situated on a very quiet interior location. The property is vacant and available for immediate occupancy. Call owner at 949-706-0719 with questions or to arrange a showing appointment. A MINIMUM 1one year lease is required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250529

Property Id 250529



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5665259)