Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8311 Snowbird Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8311 Snowbird Drive

8311 Snowbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8311 Snowbird Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifully upgraded with new led lighting inside and out, freshly painted, new stainless kitchen sink and fixtures, new shower doors and new carpeting. Granite counters, tumbled marble showers and floors, cherry cabinets, all dual glazed windows and doors plus a gorgeous kitchen! Fireplace with a gas log in the living room. Downstairs there is a family room, an office/den (could be 4th bedroom) and a 3/4 bathroom (with a shower), direct access from the 2 car garage which has extra storage and a work area. 4 steps up is the main living area. The entry opens to a view of the living room and backyard. The open kitchen faces the backyard, adjacent dining room and opens to the living room,too. The master bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the backyard. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs, both open onto a sundeck, plus a full bath. This house is fully landscaped with a huge patio area and mature citrus trees (lemons, oranges and grapefruit). The yard has an automatic irrigation system plus a weekly garden service. Close to the beach, downtown HB, shopping and schools. You must see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Snowbird Drive have any available units?
8311 Snowbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8311 Snowbird Drive have?
Some of 8311 Snowbird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Snowbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Snowbird Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Snowbird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8311 Snowbird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8311 Snowbird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8311 Snowbird Drive does offer parking.
Does 8311 Snowbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 Snowbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Snowbird Drive have a pool?
No, 8311 Snowbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8311 Snowbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 8311 Snowbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Snowbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 Snowbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 Snowbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8311 Snowbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
