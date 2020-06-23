8311 Snowbird Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautifully upgraded with new led lighting inside and out, freshly painted, new stainless kitchen sink and fixtures, new shower doors and new carpeting. Granite counters, tumbled marble showers and floors, cherry cabinets, all dual glazed windows and doors plus a gorgeous kitchen! Fireplace with a gas log in the living room. Downstairs there is a family room, an office/den (could be 4th bedroom) and a 3/4 bathroom (with a shower), direct access from the 2 car garage which has extra storage and a work area. 4 steps up is the main living area. The entry opens to a view of the living room and backyard. The open kitchen faces the backyard, adjacent dining room and opens to the living room,too. The master bedroom has a balcony that overlooks the backyard. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs, both open onto a sundeck, plus a full bath. This house is fully landscaped with a huge patio area and mature citrus trees (lemons, oranges and grapefruit). The yard has an automatic irrigation system plus a weekly garden service. Close to the beach, downtown HB, shopping and schools. You must see this one!