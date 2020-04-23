All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:49 PM

8191 Pennington Drive

8191 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8191 Pennington Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Darling end unit which has been upgraded throughout. 2 car garage! Inside laundry area includes washer, dryer and refrigerator and newer central air!
This desirable community boasts a recreational area with a playground, 2 pools, beautiful green belts, basketball courts and club house rental. If you like to brave the waves, enjoy a 1/4 mile bike ride to the sand and surf. Afterward, take a short cruise to Pacific City and downtown Huntington Beach for great restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out! $2400/mo. tenant pays utilities. 1 year lease required, no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8191 Pennington Drive have any available units?
8191 Pennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8191 Pennington Drive have?
Some of 8191 Pennington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8191 Pennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8191 Pennington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8191 Pennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8191 Pennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8191 Pennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8191 Pennington Drive does offer parking.
Does 8191 Pennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8191 Pennington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8191 Pennington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8191 Pennington Drive has a pool.
Does 8191 Pennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 8191 Pennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8191 Pennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8191 Pennington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8191 Pennington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8191 Pennington Drive has units with air conditioning.
