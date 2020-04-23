8191 Pennington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Darling end unit which has been upgraded throughout. 2 car garage! Inside laundry area includes washer, dryer and refrigerator and newer central air!

This desirable community boasts a recreational area with a playground, 2 pools, beautiful green belts, basketball courts and club house rental. If you like to brave the waves, enjoy a 1/4 mile bike ride to the sand and surf. Afterward, take a short cruise to Pacific City and downtown Huntington Beach for great restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out! $2400/mo. tenant pays utilities. 1 year lease required, no pets please.