8191 Pennington Drive

Amenities
Darling end unit which has been upgraded throughout. 2 car garage! Inside laundry area includes washer, dryer and refrigerator and newer central air!
This desirable community boasts a recreational area with a playground, 2 pools, beautiful green belts, basketball courts and club house rental. If you like to brave the waves, enjoy a 1/4 mile bike ride to the sand and surf. Afterward, take a short cruise to Pacific City and downtown Huntington Beach for great restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out! $2400/mo. tenant pays utilities. 1 year lease required, no pets please.