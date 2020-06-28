All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:26 PM

8132 Atwater Circle #204

8132 Atwater Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8132 Atwater Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Completely Remodeled Beach Penthouse in Seabridge Village Community! Live a resort life-style. You can swim and surf at the beach near the Famous Huntington Beach Pier. Shop and beach-front dine at the new Pacific City Mall or walk to Downtown Main Street. Live in this newly designed home featuring a Master bedroom and bath with a roman style tub, new stone counter tops and custom bath fixtures. The second bedroom leads to a full bathroom which is also upgraded. The kitchen offers new Quartize stone counter tops, gorgeous back splash, new cabinets, farm sink and all new stainless steel appliances. There is a large loft upstairs that can be used for guests or as a den/office, gym or media room. As you enter the front door you will see a spacious living room and a floor to ceiling fire-on-ice fireplace with a flat screen TV built in for your entertainment. The living area looks out to a wrap around balcony which over looks the pool, spa and streams with tranquil waterfalls.The amenities include a guard gated community, 4 pools, 4 spas, 4 tennis courts, club house, and more. Live in Paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8132 Atwater Circle #204 have any available units?
8132 Atwater Circle #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8132 Atwater Circle #204 have?
Some of 8132 Atwater Circle #204's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8132 Atwater Circle #204 currently offering any rent specials?
8132 Atwater Circle #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8132 Atwater Circle #204 pet-friendly?
No, 8132 Atwater Circle #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8132 Atwater Circle #204 offer parking?
No, 8132 Atwater Circle #204 does not offer parking.
Does 8132 Atwater Circle #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8132 Atwater Circle #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8132 Atwater Circle #204 have a pool?
Yes, 8132 Atwater Circle #204 has a pool.
Does 8132 Atwater Circle #204 have accessible units?
No, 8132 Atwater Circle #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8132 Atwater Circle #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8132 Atwater Circle #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8132 Atwater Circle #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8132 Atwater Circle #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
