8132 Atwater Circle #204

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room tennis court

Completely Remodeled Beach Penthouse in Seabridge Village Community! Live a resort life-style. You can swim and surf at the beach near the Famous Huntington Beach Pier. Shop and beach-front dine at the new Pacific City Mall or walk to Downtown Main Street. Live in this newly designed home featuring a Master bedroom and bath with a roman style tub, new stone counter tops and custom bath fixtures. The second bedroom leads to a full bathroom which is also upgraded. The kitchen offers new Quartize stone counter tops, gorgeous back splash, new cabinets, farm sink and all new stainless steel appliances. There is a large loft upstairs that can be used for guests or as a den/office, gym or media room. As you enter the front door you will see a spacious living room and a floor to ceiling fire-on-ice fireplace with a flat screen TV built in for your entertainment. The living area looks out to a wrap around balcony which over looks the pool, spa and streams with tranquil waterfalls.The amenities include a guard gated community, 4 pools, 4 spas, 4 tennis courts, club house, and more. Live in Paradise.