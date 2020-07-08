All apartments in Huntington Beach
8121 Malloy Drive

8121 Malloy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8121 Malloy Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Available 06/15/20 A cozy house near beaches of Huntington Beach - Property Id: 2255

A beach lover's dream house locates in wonderful Pacific Sands Community with palm trees lining up along the streets. One mile walk to beaches of Pacific Ocean, lively beach front Main Street and beautiful Pier. Short walking distance to neighborhood park.
House is on large corner lot with "beach lifestyle living" amenities - Granite tops built-in BBQ island on large back yard, gated Boat/RV parking area and Court Patio. Interior features Great Room with cathedral, exposed wood beam ceiling and fire place opens out to cozy brick Court Patio. Gorgeous remodeled and upgraded Kitchen with granite top breakfast bar, counters and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled spacious full Bath Room with dual sinks, Jacuzzi and new toilet. Master Bed with walk-in cedar lined closet and patio door to serene back yard. Floor finishes are laminate hardwood and carpet. Large dual panes, energy efficient windows and patio doors maximize inflow of daily cool ocean breeze.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2255
Property Id 2255

(RLNE5833063)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Malloy Drive have any available units?
8121 Malloy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8121 Malloy Drive have?
Some of 8121 Malloy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 Malloy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Malloy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Malloy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 Malloy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8121 Malloy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8121 Malloy Drive offers parking.
Does 8121 Malloy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8121 Malloy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Malloy Drive have a pool?
No, 8121 Malloy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8121 Malloy Drive have accessible units?
No, 8121 Malloy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Malloy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8121 Malloy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8121 Malloy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8121 Malloy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
