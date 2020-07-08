8121 Malloy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Available 06/15/20 A cozy house near beaches of Huntington Beach - Property Id: 2255



A beach lover's dream house locates in wonderful Pacific Sands Community with palm trees lining up along the streets. One mile walk to beaches of Pacific Ocean, lively beach front Main Street and beautiful Pier. Short walking distance to neighborhood park.

House is on large corner lot with "beach lifestyle living" amenities - Granite tops built-in BBQ island on large back yard, gated Boat/RV parking area and Court Patio. Interior features Great Room with cathedral, exposed wood beam ceiling and fire place opens out to cozy brick Court Patio. Gorgeous remodeled and upgraded Kitchen with granite top breakfast bar, counters and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled spacious full Bath Room with dual sinks, Jacuzzi and new toilet. Master Bed with walk-in cedar lined closet and patio door to serene back yard. Floor finishes are laminate hardwood and carpet. Large dual panes, energy efficient windows and patio doors maximize inflow of daily cool ocean breeze.

