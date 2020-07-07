8021 Zuma Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

Experience and enjoy all that Surf City has to offer! Beautiful three-story pool home a mile away from the beach and located in the private, gated community of Beachside! On the main floor, the living room, dining room, and family room lead into a chef's gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, wine fridge, and spacious kitchen island with doors that lead out to the patio to your very own private oasis. The oversized master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and an additional loft space that could be used for a workout area or home office. The master bath is remodeled and features a large shower, separate tub, two vanities, and his and hers walk-in closets with ample storage and organizers. The second floor also offers three more spacious bedrooms, two of which include a front balcony for you to enjoy the ocean breeze or bask in the sun. The third level features a loft area that can be used as an additional bedroom. The home features high ceilings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, balcony off the bedrooms, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer, and a spacious two car garage with storage racks. This entertainer's backyard boasts a perfect paradise with your very own private pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor shower. This charming community has its very own park and playground. This home is located within biking distance to downtown Huntington Beach, Pacific City, close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and major freeways.