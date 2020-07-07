All apartments in Huntington Beach
8021 Zuma Drive

8021 Zuma Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Zuma Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Experience and enjoy all that Surf City has to offer! Beautiful three-story pool home a mile away from the beach and located in the private, gated community of Beachside! On the main floor, the living room, dining room, and family room lead into a chef's gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, wine fridge, and spacious kitchen island with doors that lead out to the patio to your very own private oasis. The oversized master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and an additional loft space that could be used for a workout area or home office. The master bath is remodeled and features a large shower, separate tub, two vanities, and his and hers walk-in closets with ample storage and organizers. The second floor also offers three more spacious bedrooms, two of which include a front balcony for you to enjoy the ocean breeze or bask in the sun. The third level features a loft area that can be used as an additional bedroom. The home features high ceilings, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, balcony off the bedrooms, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer, and a spacious two car garage with storage racks. This entertainer's backyard boasts a perfect paradise with your very own private pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor shower. This charming community has its very own park and playground. This home is located within biking distance to downtown Huntington Beach, Pacific City, close to award winning schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Zuma Drive have any available units?
8021 Zuma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8021 Zuma Drive have?
Some of 8021 Zuma Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Zuma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Zuma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Zuma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8021 Zuma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8021 Zuma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Zuma Drive offers parking.
Does 8021 Zuma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8021 Zuma Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Zuma Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8021 Zuma Drive has a pool.
Does 8021 Zuma Drive have accessible units?
No, 8021 Zuma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Zuma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 Zuma Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8021 Zuma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8021 Zuma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

