7967 Osuna Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely Stunning Sea Cove Plan 3 End Unit with Views of a Tuscan-Inspired Courtyard with Fountains in the Exclusive Gated Community of The Waterfront, Located Just a Few Steps to the Beach and Pacific City. Beautiful Appointments Include:Dual Central A/C, Hardwood Flooring, Brand New Designer Sculptured Carpet, Recessed Lighting, New Custom Window Treatments, High Ceilings, Arched Passages, Brand New Designer Paint, Tile Flooring, Surrounds in Bathrooms and so Much More! This Home Boasts a Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Backsplash, Center Island, Appliances Including 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Sunlit Breakfast Nook w/French Doors Opening to a Very Private Patio. Elegant Formal Living Room with Custom Built-In Cabinetry, Fireplace with Custom Mantel & Surround, Dining Room Two Bedrooms and Bath on Main Level. Luxurious Master Suite Upstairs with Retreat. Large Walk-In Closet w/Cabinet, Spacious Bathroom with Dual Vanities/Sinks, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower with Textured Glass Enclosure. Tranquil Location with a Private Patio, Perfect for Relaxing, BBQ'S. 2 Car Direct Access Garage w/Roll-Up Door & Extra Storage. Live the Beach Life, Where you Feel Like you are on Vacation Year Round in this Resort Beach-Close Community with a Beautiful Pool, Spa, BBQ Area, Tot Lot, Lush Tropical Landscaping. Close to Pier, Downtown Shopping, Pacific City, Fine Dining & More! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!