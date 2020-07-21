All apartments in Huntington Beach
7967 Osuna Circle
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

7967 Osuna Circle

7967 Osuna Cir · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7967 Osuna Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Stunning Sea Cove Plan 3 End Unit with Views of a Tuscan-Inspired Courtyard with Fountains in the Exclusive Gated Community of The Waterfront, Located Just a Few Steps to the Beach and Pacific City. Beautiful Appointments Include:Dual Central A/C, Hardwood Flooring, Brand New Designer Sculptured Carpet, Recessed Lighting, New Custom Window Treatments, High Ceilings, Arched Passages, Brand New Designer Paint, Tile Flooring, Surrounds in Bathrooms and so Much More! This Home Boasts a Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Backsplash, Center Island, Appliances Including 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Sunlit Breakfast Nook w/French Doors Opening to a Very Private Patio. Elegant Formal Living Room with Custom Built-In Cabinetry, Fireplace with Custom Mantel & Surround, Dining Room Two Bedrooms and Bath on Main Level. Luxurious Master Suite Upstairs with Retreat. Large Walk-In Closet w/Cabinet, Spacious Bathroom with Dual Vanities/Sinks, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower with Textured Glass Enclosure. Tranquil Location with a Private Patio, Perfect for Relaxing, BBQ'S. 2 Car Direct Access Garage w/Roll-Up Door & Extra Storage. Live the Beach Life, Where you Feel Like you are on Vacation Year Round in this Resort Beach-Close Community with a Beautiful Pool, Spa, BBQ Area, Tot Lot, Lush Tropical Landscaping. Close to Pier, Downtown Shopping, Pacific City, Fine Dining & More! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7967 Osuna Circle have any available units?
7967 Osuna Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7967 Osuna Circle have?
Some of 7967 Osuna Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7967 Osuna Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7967 Osuna Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7967 Osuna Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7967 Osuna Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7967 Osuna Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7967 Osuna Circle offers parking.
Does 7967 Osuna Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7967 Osuna Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7967 Osuna Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7967 Osuna Circle has a pool.
Does 7967 Osuna Circle have accessible units?
No, 7967 Osuna Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7967 Osuna Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7967 Osuna Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7967 Osuna Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7967 Osuna Circle has units with air conditioning.
