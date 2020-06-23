7912 Seawall Circle

Amenities

FOR LEASE! Here is your chance to live in a wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1430sf Condo with attached 2-car garage in the highly-desirable gated community of Seaside Village starting June 1, 2020 ! Amenities include 2 bedroom suites with walk-in closets, NEW vinyl windows, NEW vinyl slider, NEW paint, NEW carpet on stairs & in upstairs bedrooms, laminate & tile flooring downstairs, crown molding, recessed lighting, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, living room with fireplace, formal dining area, breakfast/entertainment bar, kitchen refrigerator/microwave/washer/dryer included, kitchen grill, laundry area in garage, large patio area with firepit & river view and 2 additional driveway parking spaces! Enjoy the HOA pool, Jacuzzi, tennis courts and clubhouse for community parties! You will love the close proximity to the beach, Downtown Main Street & Pier, shopping centers, Pacific City, banks, Starbucks and the beach bike path! Submit one medium-size pet for owner approval. Non-smoking property. Make this your home for 2020!