7912 Seawall Circle
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM

7912 Seawall Circle

7912 Seawall Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Seawall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
FOR LEASE! Here is your chance to live in a wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1430sf Condo with attached 2-car garage in the highly-desirable gated community of Seaside Village starting June 1, 2020 ! Amenities include 2 bedroom suites with walk-in closets, NEW vinyl windows, NEW vinyl slider, NEW paint, NEW carpet on stairs & in upstairs bedrooms, laminate & tile flooring downstairs, crown molding, recessed lighting, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, living room with fireplace, formal dining area, breakfast/entertainment bar, kitchen refrigerator/microwave/washer/dryer included, kitchen grill, laundry area in garage, large patio area with firepit & river view and 2 additional driveway parking spaces! Enjoy the HOA pool, Jacuzzi, tennis courts and clubhouse for community parties! You will love the close proximity to the beach, Downtown Main Street & Pier, shopping centers, Pacific City, banks, Starbucks and the beach bike path! Submit one medium-size pet for owner approval. Non-smoking property. Make this your home for 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Seawall Circle have any available units?
7912 Seawall Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7912 Seawall Circle have?
Some of 7912 Seawall Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 Seawall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Seawall Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Seawall Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 Seawall Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7912 Seawall Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7912 Seawall Circle does offer parking.
Does 7912 Seawall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7912 Seawall Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Seawall Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7912 Seawall Circle has a pool.
Does 7912 Seawall Circle have accessible units?
No, 7912 Seawall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Seawall Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Seawall Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 Seawall Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 Seawall Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
