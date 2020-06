7833 RONALD Drive

Amenities

CENTRALLY LOCATED IN HUNTINGTON BEACH, THIS INVITING UNIT IN ONE OF A DUPLEX AND IS LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. THE LOCATION IS QUIET AND IT DOES HAVE A FENCED BACK YARD. THE KITCHEN FEATURES NEWER WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND GRANITE LOOKING FORMICA COUNTER TOPS. THE KITCHEN IS LARGE AND OPENS ONTO THE BREAKFAST NOOK WITH ACCESS TO BACKYARD. UPON ENTERING THE APARTMENT YOU'LL FIND A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PLENTY OF LIGHT. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE A GOOD SIZE AND FEATURE TWO TONE PAINT. THE BATHROOM HAS TILED WALLS AND A NEWER VANITY. THERE IS A COIN-OPERATED COMMUNITY LAUNDRY ROOM. ENJOY AFTERNOON OCEAN BREEZED WHILE BEING CLOSE TO SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, HOSPITALS AND GREAT SCHOOLS.