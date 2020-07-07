All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7821 Connie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7821 Connie Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

7821 Connie Drive

7821 Connie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7821 Connie Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
7821 Connie Drive Huntington Beach - PRICE REDUCED!!! Living the life in Huntington Beach. Quiet community two level home with attached garage. Home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom and has been freshly painted. Hardwood floors on the entry level and carpeting upstairs. Enjoy a view of the tennis courts and community from your oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Pets will be considered.

Please visit our website for applications or email property manager directly stephaniea@sevengables.com

(RLNE5393931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 Connie Drive have any available units?
7821 Connie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7821 Connie Drive have?
Some of 7821 Connie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 Connie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7821 Connie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 Connie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7821 Connie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7821 Connie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7821 Connie Drive offers parking.
Does 7821 Connie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 Connie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 Connie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7821 Connie Drive has a pool.
Does 7821 Connie Drive have accessible units?
No, 7821 Connie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 Connie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7821 Connie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7821 Connie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7821 Connie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles