7821 Connie Drive Huntington Beach - PRICE REDUCED!!! Living the life in Huntington Beach. Quiet community two level home with attached garage. Home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom and has been freshly painted. Hardwood floors on the entry level and carpeting upstairs. Enjoy a view of the tennis courts and community from your oversized master bedroom with walk in closet. Pets will be considered.



Please visit our website for applications or email property manager directly stephaniea@sevengables.com



(RLNE5393931)