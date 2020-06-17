All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7682 Alhambra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7682 Alhambra Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 5:35 PM

7682 Alhambra Drive

7682 Alhambra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7682 Alhambra Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Huntington Beach home is located in a wonderful neighborhood. This recently updated home features a gated courtyard, 2 car attached garage with direct access, new interior paint, updated kitchen, upgraded windows, central heat and air conditioning, extensive hardwood flooring, updated bathrooms, wonderful custom built in cabinetry, fireplace, in ground sprinkler system and multiple ceiling fans. Close to freeways, shopping and schools. Owner pays for gardener. Washer, dryer hookups. Owner supplies refrigerator. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Please contact Jen Souter at 714.920.0717 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7682 Alhambra Drive have any available units?
7682 Alhambra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7682 Alhambra Drive have?
Some of 7682 Alhambra Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7682 Alhambra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7682 Alhambra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7682 Alhambra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7682 Alhambra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7682 Alhambra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7682 Alhambra Drive offers parking.
Does 7682 Alhambra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7682 Alhambra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7682 Alhambra Drive have a pool?
No, 7682 Alhambra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7682 Alhambra Drive have accessible units?
No, 7682 Alhambra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7682 Alhambra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7682 Alhambra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7682 Alhambra Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7682 Alhambra Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles