7682 Alhambra Drive

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Huntington Beach home is located in a wonderful neighborhood. This recently updated home features a gated courtyard, 2 car attached garage with direct access, new interior paint, updated kitchen, upgraded windows, central heat and air conditioning, extensive hardwood flooring, updated bathrooms, wonderful custom built in cabinetry, fireplace, in ground sprinkler system and multiple ceiling fans. Close to freeways, shopping and schools. Owner pays for gardener. Washer, dryer hookups. Owner supplies refrigerator. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Please contact Jen Souter at 714.920.0717 for more information.