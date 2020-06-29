All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

7681 Timber Circle

7681 Timber Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7681 Timber Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Elegant Timberwalk Community in Huntington Beach - Fantastic home in Timberwalk community shows elegance from the moment you walk in through the arched entryway door. There are 3 bedrooms plus a separate loft/bonus area and tall ceilings throughout! The whole house has dual pane windows for more energy efficient living! Downstairs main living area features rich wood imitating floors, crown molding and custom fireplace. Walk through the arched hallway into the spacious kitchen featuring granite counters, stylish glass back-splash, crown molding, center island, walk-in pantry, stainless appliances and beautiful white cabinetry. There is a separate eating/dining next to the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find a large master retreat with a very big master bathroom. Master bath offers separate shower and tub (jet soaking tub), marble floors, dual sinks with extra counter space and custom organization in the walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms all with wood like floors and custom built-in closet organization. Upstairs has alcove area with 18 ceilings that can be used as office or reading area. Upstairs guest bath has been remodeled with tile wood plank floors and custom shower with dual raincan shower heads. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Spacious 2 car garage with extra built-in cabinets. Cul-de-sac location! Close to the beach, Five Points shopping, downtown attractions and more.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7681 Timber Circle have any available units?
7681 Timber Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7681 Timber Circle have?
Some of 7681 Timber Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7681 Timber Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7681 Timber Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7681 Timber Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7681 Timber Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7681 Timber Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7681 Timber Circle offers parking.
Does 7681 Timber Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7681 Timber Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7681 Timber Circle have a pool?
No, 7681 Timber Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7681 Timber Circle have accessible units?
No, 7681 Timber Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7681 Timber Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7681 Timber Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7681 Timber Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7681 Timber Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
