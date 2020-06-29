7681 Timber Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage sauna

Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Elegant Timberwalk Community in Huntington Beach - Fantastic home in Timberwalk community shows elegance from the moment you walk in through the arched entryway door. There are 3 bedrooms plus a separate loft/bonus area and tall ceilings throughout! The whole house has dual pane windows for more energy efficient living! Downstairs main living area features rich wood imitating floors, crown molding and custom fireplace. Walk through the arched hallway into the spacious kitchen featuring granite counters, stylish glass back-splash, crown molding, center island, walk-in pantry, stainless appliances and beautiful white cabinetry. There is a separate eating/dining next to the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find a large master retreat with a very big master bathroom. Master bath offers separate shower and tub (jet soaking tub), marble floors, dual sinks with extra counter space and custom organization in the walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms all with wood like floors and custom built-in closet organization. Upstairs has alcove area with 18 ceilings that can be used as office or reading area. Upstairs guest bath has been remodeled with tile wood plank floors and custom shower with dual raincan shower heads. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Spacious 2 car garage with extra built-in cabinets. Cul-de-sac location! Close to the beach, Five Points shopping, downtown attractions and more.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5264372)