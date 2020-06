Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Available for immediate occupancy. Recently upgraded with quartz counter tops in the kitchen, new stainless steel range, new grey laminate flooring, freshly painted. Near Bella Terrra, close to schools, parks, and shopping centers. No onsite laundry but laundromat is right around the corner. Unit comes with storage in a shared 2 car garage with another unit. Street parking and reserved spaces at first come first serve.