All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7412 Seabluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7412 Seabluff Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

7412 Seabluff Drive

7412 Seabluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7412 Seabluff Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Fantastic end unit Pacific Ranch Townhome! Great location and superb community that is gate guarded with multiple pools and a clubhouse. Bike riding distance to the beach, all of the shopping dining and entertainment that Main Street and Pacific City has to offer.Property is also right across the street from the Seacliff Shopping Center, Huntington Beach High School and City Hall. This property has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Bottom level bedroom with it's own full bathroom. The three other bedrooms including the large master are on the top floor. Master bedroom has a large tub to relax in after a long day at the office. Multiple closets in the master bedroom as well. Large front private patio and secondary patio off of the family room. A/C for the hot summer days! Plantation shutters and dual pane windows throughout the home. Large 3 car garage and plenty of guest parking nearby.Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel kitchen aid appliances. New carpet in all bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 Seabluff Drive have any available units?
7412 Seabluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7412 Seabluff Drive have?
Some of 7412 Seabluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 Seabluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7412 Seabluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 Seabluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7412 Seabluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7412 Seabluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7412 Seabluff Drive offers parking.
Does 7412 Seabluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7412 Seabluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 Seabluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7412 Seabluff Drive has a pool.
Does 7412 Seabluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 7412 Seabluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 Seabluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 Seabluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7412 Seabluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7412 Seabluff Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles