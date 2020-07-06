7412 Seabluff Drive

Amenities

Fantastic end unit Pacific Ranch Townhome! Great location and superb community that is gate guarded with multiple pools and a clubhouse. Bike riding distance to the beach, all of the shopping dining and entertainment that Main Street and Pacific City has to offer.Property is also right across the street from the Seacliff Shopping Center, Huntington Beach High School and City Hall. This property has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Bottom level bedroom with it's own full bathroom. The three other bedrooms including the large master are on the top floor. Master bedroom has a large tub to relax in after a long day at the office. Multiple closets in the master bedroom as well. Large front private patio and secondary patio off of the family room. A/C for the hot summer days! Plantation shutters and dual pane windows throughout the home. Large 3 car garage and plenty of guest parking nearby.Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel kitchen aid appliances. New carpet in all bedrooms!