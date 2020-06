Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded and Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath Open Floorplan. Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Slate floor in Kitchen and Baths, TTravertine Tile Showers w/ Newer Vanities in both Bathrooms. Great Open floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings on the 2nd Floor. Attached Direct Access 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hookups. Double Pane Vinyl windows. Does NOT back, front or side to Garfield. Steps to Seacliff, HBHS. Bike to the beach. Conveniently close to Seacliff Village.