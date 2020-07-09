6831 Rook Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Completely remodeled 4BR and 2BA home in excellent neighborhood and schools in Huntington Beach. Owner just spent over $65,000 on upgrading the entire home including, flooring, kitchen remodel which includes granite counter tops, all new cabinets with roll outs, all new stainless steal appliance including dishwasher, 5 burner range/stove, microwave, large kitchen island great for storage and eating. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with tile, cabinets and flooring. Mirrored wardrobes in Master Bedroom and other bedroom, Gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large backyard crisp and clean!! Great location near restaurants, parks, shopping and much more! Enjoy the Huntington Beach lifestyle and a completely remodeled home that hasn't been lived in since completion!! Call Doug Sr. to schedule your viewing! 714 488-3000.