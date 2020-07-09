All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6831 Rook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6831 Rook Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

6831 Rook Drive

6831 Rook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6831 Rook Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 4BR and 2BA home in excellent neighborhood and schools in Huntington Beach. Owner just spent over $65,000 on upgrading the entire home including, flooring, kitchen remodel which includes granite counter tops, all new cabinets with roll outs, all new stainless steal appliance including dishwasher, 5 burner range/stove, microwave, large kitchen island great for storage and eating. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with tile, cabinets and flooring. Mirrored wardrobes in Master Bedroom and other bedroom, Gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large backyard crisp and clean!! Great location near restaurants, parks, shopping and much more! Enjoy the Huntington Beach lifestyle and a completely remodeled home that hasn't been lived in since completion!! Call Doug Sr. to schedule your viewing! 714 488-3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 Rook Drive have any available units?
6831 Rook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6831 Rook Drive have?
Some of 6831 Rook Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 Rook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Rook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Rook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6831 Rook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6831 Rook Drive offer parking?
No, 6831 Rook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6831 Rook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 Rook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Rook Drive have a pool?
No, 6831 Rook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6831 Rook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6831 Rook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Rook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6831 Rook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6831 Rook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6831 Rook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles