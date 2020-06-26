All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

6541 Wrenfield Drive

6541 Wrenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6541 Wrenfield Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
No need to look any further... you have found the perfect beach cottage that you have been in search of! De corated in the MODERN FARMHOUSE style, you will fall in love with this property! 3 BEDROOMS and 1.75 BATHS all in a well laid out spacious feeling floor plan. **New wood floors** double paned windows** French doors leading out to yard** 3 car garage and driveway** upgraded kitchen with new custom cabinets with pullouts** granite** stainless steel appliances** breakfast nook and seating area** cozy fireplace in family room** freshly painted ** large private yard with covered patio** Remodeled bathroom features granite counters and custom subway tile shower. Built ins and storage allow for tons of storage and display areas. Additional storage cabinets in garage. Property includes fridge in kitchen and garage, patio furniture, washer and dryer, and bbq! Golden View School neighborhood!! Walking distance to award winning elementary school and Central Park. Close to freeway and shopping, beach, and additional schools! What more could you ask for???
For additional details or to schedule a showing call or text Vedette 949–933–3135

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6541 Wrenfield Drive have any available units?
6541 Wrenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6541 Wrenfield Drive have?
Some of 6541 Wrenfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6541 Wrenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6541 Wrenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 Wrenfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6541 Wrenfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6541 Wrenfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6541 Wrenfield Drive offers parking.
Does 6541 Wrenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6541 Wrenfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 Wrenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6541 Wrenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6541 Wrenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6541 Wrenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 Wrenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6541 Wrenfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6541 Wrenfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6541 Wrenfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
