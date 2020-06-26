6541 Wrenfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

No need to look any further... you have found the perfect beach cottage that you have been in search of! De corated in the MODERN FARMHOUSE style, you will fall in love with this property! 3 BEDROOMS and 1.75 BATHS all in a well laid out spacious feeling floor plan. **New wood floors** double paned windows** French doors leading out to yard** 3 car garage and driveway** upgraded kitchen with new custom cabinets with pullouts** granite** stainless steel appliances** breakfast nook and seating area** cozy fireplace in family room** freshly painted ** large private yard with covered patio** Remodeled bathroom features granite counters and custom subway tile shower. Built ins and storage allow for tons of storage and display areas. Additional storage cabinets in garage. Property includes fridge in kitchen and garage, patio furniture, washer and dryer, and bbq! Golden View School neighborhood!! Walking distance to award winning elementary school and Central Park. Close to freeway and shopping, beach, and additional schools! What more could you ask for???

For additional details or to schedule a showing call or text Vedette 949–933–3135