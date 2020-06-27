6535 PARK ROYAL Circle

Amenities

WOW!!! Rare Opportunity to Lease this 4 Bedroom Potentially 5 Bedroom/Office Family Home in SeaCliff Community, The Peninsula * Guard Gated Community * This Gorgeous Port Ivy Home has all the Bells and Whistles * Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops * Fabulous Entertainer’s Backyard Beautiful Landscaping * Spacious Patio Area * Quiet Neighborhood * Green Belts within the Development * Desirable Cul-De-Sac * 3 Car Oversize Garage * Lots of Storage Space * Relaxing Courtyard * Fabulous Pool and Spa * Downstairs Bedroom plus Bath * Huge Loft/Family Room A Great Game Room or Enjoy Relaxing * Luxurious Master Suite and Master Bathroom offers Dual Sinks, Spa Tub, Oversize Shower and a Massive Walk-in Closet * Plenty of Room for your Family * Cozy Fireplace * Awesome Location with Great Walkability to Schools, Fitness Center, Bike Trails, Starbucks, Restaurants, Shopping, The Beach, Places of Worship and More. Thank you for showing this Fantastic Home * Come Join the Fun in Huntington Beach!!!