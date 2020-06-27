All apartments in Huntington Beach
6535 PARK ROYAL Circle

6535 Park Royal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Park Royal Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WOW!!! Rare Opportunity to Lease this 4 Bedroom Potentially 5 Bedroom/Office Family Home in SeaCliff Community, The Peninsula * Guard Gated Community * This Gorgeous Port Ivy Home has all the Bells and Whistles * Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops * Fabulous Entertainer’s Backyard Beautiful Landscaping * Spacious Patio Area * Quiet Neighborhood * Green Belts within the Development * Desirable Cul-De-Sac * 3 Car Oversize Garage * Lots of Storage Space * Relaxing Courtyard * Fabulous Pool and Spa * Downstairs Bedroom plus Bath * Huge Loft/Family Room A Great Game Room or Enjoy Relaxing * Luxurious Master Suite and Master Bathroom offers Dual Sinks, Spa Tub, Oversize Shower and a Massive Walk-in Closet * Plenty of Room for your Family * Cozy Fireplace * Awesome Location with Great Walkability to Schools, Fitness Center, Bike Trails, Starbucks, Restaurants, Shopping, The Beach, Places of Worship and More. Thank you for showing this Fantastic Home * Come Join the Fun in Huntington Beach!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle have any available units?
6535 PARK ROYAL Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle have?
Some of 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6535 PARK ROYAL Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle offers parking.
Does 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle has a pool.
Does 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle have accessible units?
No, 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6535 PARK ROYAL Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
