All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6261 Surfboard Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6261 Surfboard Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

6261 Surfboard Circle

6261 Surfboard Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6261 Surfboard Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
Tucked away in a quiet location with ocean views just steps from the sand this three bedroom model in private and gated Surfcrest community is now on the market. This home has a courtyard entrance with sliding glass doors leading from the patio into the family room which offers an incomparable place to enjoy the ocean breeze however you prefer. Up a half flight of stairs from the family room is a formal dining room, kitchen, nook and balcony with ocean views. Hardwood floors on the first two levels leading into new carpet in the three upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom has a fireplace, separate jacuzzi tub and shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. Freshly painted throughout ready for the next owner to put their personal touches on the home. This is the lowest priced three bedroom model in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6261 Surfboard Circle have any available units?
6261 Surfboard Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6261 Surfboard Circle have?
Some of 6261 Surfboard Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6261 Surfboard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6261 Surfboard Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6261 Surfboard Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6261 Surfboard Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6261 Surfboard Circle offer parking?
No, 6261 Surfboard Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6261 Surfboard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6261 Surfboard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6261 Surfboard Circle have a pool?
No, 6261 Surfboard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6261 Surfboard Circle have accessible units?
No, 6261 Surfboard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6261 Surfboard Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6261 Surfboard Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6261 Surfboard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6261 Surfboard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles