6261 Surfboard Circle

Tucked away in a quiet location with ocean views just steps from the sand this three bedroom model in private and gated Surfcrest community is now on the market. This home has a courtyard entrance with sliding glass doors leading from the patio into the family room which offers an incomparable place to enjoy the ocean breeze however you prefer. Up a half flight of stairs from the family room is a formal dining room, kitchen, nook and balcony with ocean views. Hardwood floors on the first two levels leading into new carpet in the three upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom has a fireplace, separate jacuzzi tub and shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. Freshly painted throughout ready for the next owner to put their personal touches on the home. This is the lowest priced three bedroom model in a great location.