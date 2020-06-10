626 Indianapolis Avenue

Amenities

You will love living in this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located in Downtown Huntington Beach with its shopping, restaurants, hotels, weekly "Tuesday Night Street Fair", the local beaches, the famous pier and the new Pacific City shopping complex! This beautiful home has new "wood look" vinyl laminate floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen that features new Quartz countertops, new tile backsplash, new stainless steel sink, free standing gas range with a middle burner & griddle for those Saturday morning pancakes, refrigerator, and stacked washer/dryer. There is a 2-car garage with alley access and a large backyard with an area for a vegetable garden. Please call The Property Management Division at Huntington Beach Realty for more information or to set-up a showing appointment. Office: (714) 960-8541. Kim Bolen-Myszka: (949) 533-8018. Bob Bolen: (714) 325-6866