Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
626 Indianapolis Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:58 AM

626 Indianapolis Avenue

626 Indianapolis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

626 Indianapolis Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love living in this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located in Downtown Huntington Beach with its shopping, restaurants, hotels, weekly "Tuesday Night Street Fair", the local beaches, the famous pier and the new Pacific City shopping complex! This beautiful home has new "wood look" vinyl laminate floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen that features new Quartz countertops, new tile backsplash, new stainless steel sink, free standing gas range with a middle burner & griddle for those Saturday morning pancakes, refrigerator, and stacked washer/dryer. There is a 2-car garage with alley access and a large backyard with an area for a vegetable garden. Please call The Property Management Division at Huntington Beach Realty for more information or to set-up a showing appointment. Office: (714) 960-8541. Kim Bolen-Myszka: (949) 533-8018. Bob Bolen: (714) 325-6866

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Indianapolis Avenue have any available units?
626 Indianapolis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 626 Indianapolis Avenue have?
Some of 626 Indianapolis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Indianapolis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
626 Indianapolis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Indianapolis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 626 Indianapolis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 626 Indianapolis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 626 Indianapolis Avenue offers parking.
Does 626 Indianapolis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Indianapolis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Indianapolis Avenue have a pool?
No, 626 Indianapolis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 626 Indianapolis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 626 Indianapolis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Indianapolis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Indianapolis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Indianapolis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Indianapolis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

