6192 Kimberly Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 1950s Huntington Beach home. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms including a true master. All of the bedrooms come with carpet and plenty of closet space. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with tiled floors and showers as well as new vanities featuring white Carrara countertops. The kitchen has been completely redone with upgrades including the white Carrara countertops, new cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances The living/family room also includes wood flooring and showcases a brick fireplace. Two sliding doors lead to a tiled outdoor covered patio and a privately enclosed backyard with skillfully done landscaping, BBQ area and grass space. The garage can easily fit two cars and includes a work bench and plenty of storage. Property amenities also include central heat and cooling, landscape maintenance, and an elite property management service. Do no pass up on this opportunity and move into your new home today!



Open House Friday 11/08/2019 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Open House Saturday 11/09/2019 from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM