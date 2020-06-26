All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6192 Kimberly Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6192 Kimberly Drive
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

6192 Kimberly Drive

6192 Kimberly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6192 Kimberly Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 1950s Huntington Beach home. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms including a true master. All of the bedrooms come with carpet and plenty of closet space. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with tiled floors and showers as well as new vanities featuring white Carrara countertops. The kitchen has been completely redone with upgrades including the white Carrara countertops, new cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances The living/family room also includes wood flooring and showcases a brick fireplace. Two sliding doors lead to a tiled outdoor covered patio and a privately enclosed backyard with skillfully done landscaping, BBQ area and grass space. The garage can easily fit two cars and includes a work bench and plenty of storage. Property amenities also include central heat and cooling, landscape maintenance, and an elite property management service. Do no pass up on this opportunity and move into your new home today!

Open House Friday 11/08/2019 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Open House Saturday 11/09/2019 from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6192 Kimberly Drive have any available units?
6192 Kimberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6192 Kimberly Drive have?
Some of 6192 Kimberly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6192 Kimberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6192 Kimberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6192 Kimberly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6192 Kimberly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6192 Kimberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6192 Kimberly Drive offers parking.
Does 6192 Kimberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6192 Kimberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6192 Kimberly Drive have a pool?
No, 6192 Kimberly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6192 Kimberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 6192 Kimberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6192 Kimberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6192 Kimberly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6192 Kimberly Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6192 Kimberly Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles