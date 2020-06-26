All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
617 MAIN STREET
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

617 MAIN STREET

617 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
617 MAIN STREET Available 03/06/20 Main St Elite!!! - Elite cottage style house right on Main Street a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean!! ready for the Famous HB Fourth of July parade to pass right in front of your front steps!! Very desirable neighborhood great neighbors very clean and quiet features 2 bedrooms plus 1 or office. Full bathroom in the hallway and half bath in the master. House is original wood Decor lots of built in shelving .New flooring and carpet in bedrooms kitchen has been upgraded but house left at original style. Back porch with small private yard . Alley access to parking and 1 car garage (Auto open ) . Washer and dryer hook ups in garage . Outside Shower hook up for sand wash off. Dont let this one pass you by , this type of homes hard to come by , as Folks tend to stay a long time .Apply on line at www.lionproperties.com for certain question call 714-378-1471 and please leave message with your questions. Viewing by appointment ,Open house for viewing will be announced shortly . $2995 a month 1 year lease with $3000 Security deposit , will accept small pet with added deposit. Will be ready for move in 1st week of March 2020

(RLNE5587117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 MAIN STREET have any available units?
617 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 617 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 617 MAIN STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
617 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 MAIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 617 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 617 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 617 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 617 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 617 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 617 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 617 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
