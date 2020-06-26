Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

617 MAIN STREET Available 03/06/20 Main St Elite!!! - Elite cottage style house right on Main Street a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean!! ready for the Famous HB Fourth of July parade to pass right in front of your front steps!! Very desirable neighborhood great neighbors very clean and quiet features 2 bedrooms plus 1 or office. Full bathroom in the hallway and half bath in the master. House is original wood Decor lots of built in shelving .New flooring and carpet in bedrooms kitchen has been upgraded but house left at original style. Back porch with small private yard . Alley access to parking and 1 car garage (Auto open ) . Washer and dryer hook ups in garage . Outside Shower hook up for sand wash off. Dont let this one pass you by , this type of homes hard to come by , as Folks tend to stay a long time .Apply on line at www.lionproperties.com for certain question call 714-378-1471 and please leave message with your questions. Viewing by appointment ,Open house for viewing will be announced shortly . $2995 a month 1 year lease with $3000 Security deposit , will accept small pet with added deposit. Will be ready for move in 1st week of March 2020



