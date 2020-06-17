All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6071 Montecito Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6071 Montecito Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

6071 Montecito Drive

6071 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6071 Montecito Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story SFR with Pool in the city of HB - Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story single family residence in the beautiful city of Huntington Beach. Features include: spacious living room; long formal dining area; separate family room with brick stone fireplace; kitchen equipped with electric stove, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, includes built-in oven and plentiful cabinet and counter space; large master bedroom including a walk-in closet and separate bathroom with large counter and cabinet space; backyard boasts a pool and spa with an outdoor half pool bath; 2 car garage that includes a washer and dryer and a separate room for work space.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4448055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6071 Montecito Drive have any available units?
6071 Montecito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6071 Montecito Drive have?
Some of 6071 Montecito Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6071 Montecito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6071 Montecito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6071 Montecito Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6071 Montecito Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6071 Montecito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6071 Montecito Drive offers parking.
Does 6071 Montecito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6071 Montecito Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6071 Montecito Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6071 Montecito Drive has a pool.
Does 6071 Montecito Drive have accessible units?
No, 6071 Montecito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6071 Montecito Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6071 Montecito Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6071 Montecito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6071 Montecito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles