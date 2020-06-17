6071 Montecito Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story SFR with Pool in the city of HB - Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story single family residence in the beautiful city of Huntington Beach. Features include: spacious living room; long formal dining area; separate family room with brick stone fireplace; kitchen equipped with electric stove, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, includes built-in oven and plentiful cabinet and counter space; large master bedroom including a walk-in closet and separate bathroom with large counter and cabinet space; backyard boasts a pool and spa with an outdoor half pool bath; 2 car garage that includes a washer and dryer and a separate room for work space.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4448055)