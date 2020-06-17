6071 Montecito Drive

Amenities
Stunning 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story SFR with Pool in the city of HB - Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story single family residence in the beautiful city of Huntington Beach. Features include: spacious living room; long formal dining area; separate family room with brick stone fireplace; kitchen equipped with electric stove, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, includes built-in oven and plentiful cabinet and counter space; large master bedroom including a walk-in closet and separate bathroom with large counter and cabinet space; backyard boasts a pool and spa with an outdoor half pool bath; 2 car garage that includes a washer and dryer and a separate room for work space.
No Pets Allowed
