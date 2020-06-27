All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

5922 San Souci Circle

5922 San Souci Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5922 San Souci Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in a quiet cul de sac location, originally a 4 bedroom , now it's a 3 bedroom plus office or den with brand new carpeting , freshly painted interior, smooth ceilings, crown molding, new stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops , ceiling fans , updated baths. Lots of natural sunlight ,
Large dual pane sliding glass door off master bedroom and kitchen allows for a great breeze. . This home is immaculate and very well cared for by
the original owner . Close to beach , shopping , entertainment , fwy and schools .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 San Souci Circle have any available units?
5922 San Souci Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5922 San Souci Circle have?
Some of 5922 San Souci Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 San Souci Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5922 San Souci Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 San Souci Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5922 San Souci Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5922 San Souci Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5922 San Souci Circle offers parking.
Does 5922 San Souci Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5922 San Souci Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 San Souci Circle have a pool?
No, 5922 San Souci Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5922 San Souci Circle have accessible units?
No, 5922 San Souci Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 San Souci Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 San Souci Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5922 San Souci Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5922 San Souci Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
