5922 San Souci Circle

Beautiful home in a quiet cul de sac location, originally a 4 bedroom , now it's a 3 bedroom plus office or den with brand new carpeting , freshly painted interior, smooth ceilings, crown molding, new stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops , ceiling fans , updated baths. Lots of natural sunlight ,

Large dual pane sliding glass door off master bedroom and kitchen allows for a great breeze. . This home is immaculate and very well cared for by

the original owner . Close to beach , shopping , entertainment , fwy and schools .