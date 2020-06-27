5922 San Souci Circle

Amenities
Beautiful home in a quiet cul de sac location, originally a 4 bedroom , now it's a 3 bedroom plus office or den with brand new carpeting , freshly painted interior, smooth ceilings, crown molding, new stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops , ceiling fans , updated baths. Lots of natural sunlight ,
Large dual pane sliding glass door off master bedroom and kitchen allows for a great breeze. . This home is immaculate and very well cared for by
the original owner . Close to beach , shopping , entertainment , fwy and schools .