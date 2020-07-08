All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5235 Foxglove Dr

5235 Foxglove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5235 Foxglove Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful 3 BD 2.5 BA 2 story house in Huntington Beach - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story home is in the City of Huntington Beach Summer Club community. Unit includes stainless steel appliances, new microwave and beautiful counter tops. The unit has been completely re-painted There is plenty of light in the whole unit. Washer and dyer hook-ups in the upstairs laundry room. Lots of storage and nice sized back patio. The complex has a beautiful pool and enormous park for kids to play in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 Foxglove Dr have any available units?
5235 Foxglove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5235 Foxglove Dr have?
Some of 5235 Foxglove Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 Foxglove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Foxglove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Foxglove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5235 Foxglove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5235 Foxglove Dr offer parking?
No, 5235 Foxglove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5235 Foxglove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5235 Foxglove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Foxglove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5235 Foxglove Dr has a pool.
Does 5235 Foxglove Dr have accessible units?
No, 5235 Foxglove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Foxglove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5235 Foxglove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 Foxglove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 Foxglove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

