518 Oceanhill Drive

Here is your dream home! This is a charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings. This single family detached residence with attached 2 car garage is close to downtown HB. Bike to the beach or bike with in minutes to Pacific City. The Remodeled kitchen has an open floor plan that enters the family room with high vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. This home was recently painted, new carpet installed, as well as newer landscape. Cozy back yard is perfect for weekend barbecues with lots of privacy. Attached 2 car garage has storage. This adorable home on a quiet street yet minutes from world class restaurants too.