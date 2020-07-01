All apartments in Huntington Beach
518 Oceanhill Drive

518 Oceanhill Drive
Location

518 Oceanhill Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Here is your dream home! This is a charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings. This single family detached residence with attached 2 car garage is close to downtown HB. Bike to the beach or bike with in minutes to Pacific City. The Remodeled kitchen has an open floor plan that enters the family room with high vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. This home was recently painted, new carpet installed, as well as newer landscape. Cozy back yard is perfect for weekend barbecues with lots of privacy. Attached 2 car garage has storage. This adorable home on a quiet street yet minutes from world class restaurants too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Oceanhill Drive have any available units?
518 Oceanhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 518 Oceanhill Drive have?
Some of 518 Oceanhill Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Oceanhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 Oceanhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Oceanhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 518 Oceanhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 518 Oceanhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 518 Oceanhill Drive offers parking.
Does 518 Oceanhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Oceanhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Oceanhill Drive have a pool?
No, 518 Oceanhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 518 Oceanhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 Oceanhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Oceanhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Oceanhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Oceanhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Oceanhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

