Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This is a beautifully remodeled single level downtown unit just a few blocks from the beach. Complete with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, inside laundry, air conditioner AND a single car garage. It has a master suite and 2 additional bedrooms. There's a large patio for entertaining and a front lawn for people watching. Walk to Main St., Pacific City and of course Fiesta Grill. Start planning your summer now. You'll want to spend it here for sure!