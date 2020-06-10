4634 Via Vista Circle

Amenities

Freshly Updated 2 bed 1 bath Townhome located in the community of Harbor Heights Villas in the prestigious Huntington Harbour area. Great layout with no one above or below. This light and bright two story home features brand new vinyl plank flooring, new double pane vinyl windows, new carpet on stairs and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry and boasts stunning, newer granite counter tops. Upstairs are two bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. Patio. 1 car garage. Laundry room on site. The complex features large green belts, park-like setting, swimming pool and clubhouse. Great location! Just minutes to the beach, Harbour View Elementary School, shopping, restaurants, Huntington Harbour Mall and Trader Joe's. No pets allowed.