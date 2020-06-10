All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 4634 Via Vista Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
4634 Via Vista Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4634 Via Vista Circle

4634 via Vista Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4634 via Vista Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Freshly Updated 2 bed 1 bath Townhome located in the community of Harbor Heights Villas in the prestigious Huntington Harbour area. Great layout with no one above or below. This light and bright two story home features brand new vinyl plank flooring, new double pane vinyl windows, new carpet on stairs and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry and boasts stunning, newer granite counter tops. Upstairs are two bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. Patio. 1 car garage. Laundry room on site. The complex features large green belts, park-like setting, swimming pool and clubhouse. Great location! Just minutes to the beach, Harbour View Elementary School, shopping, restaurants, Huntington Harbour Mall and Trader Joe's. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Via Vista Circle have any available units?
4634 Via Vista Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4634 Via Vista Circle have?
Some of 4634 Via Vista Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 Via Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Via Vista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Via Vista Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4634 Via Vista Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4634 Via Vista Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4634 Via Vista Circle offers parking.
Does 4634 Via Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 Via Vista Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Via Vista Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4634 Via Vista Circle has a pool.
Does 4634 Via Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 4634 Via Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Via Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 Via Vista Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4634 Via Vista Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4634 Via Vista Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles