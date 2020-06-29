401 Lake Street

Amenities

LOCATION***LOCATION***LOCATION***BRAND NEW HOME Built in 2018!*** COMPLETELY REMODELED!*** Corner Lot!***All-New Construction. All-New Kitchen with stainless steel (all matching) KITCHEN AID Appliances Quartz Counters Brand New Shaker Cabinets. LIGHT & BRIGHT Kitchen that Opens up to the Living room. Newer AIR CONDITIONING Unit, REAL WOOD Beach Plank FLOORING Throughout (no carpet), Wrap around FRONT and BACK Yard with fresh lush Green Grass *Gardener included, "2 CAR GARAGE and Driveway for more space". Nothing Original, except the studs. Not-Another-Home-Like-It in SURF CITY, HUNTINGTON BEACH, California! Enjoy the easy life at the beach. Steps to local restaurants and activities on Main street, Take a walk on the Pier, or The All-New PACIFIC CITY featuring The Hottest New hotels and outdoor Luxury Shopping Mall. Posh High-End shopping, restaurants, and fitness center. Come grow with us! This is where life begins and a place to call Your Home!