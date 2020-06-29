All apartments in Huntington Beach
3662 Pirate Circle

3662 Pirate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3662 Pirate Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Single story home on Trinidad Island with a 30 ft boat dock. Enjoy Huntington harbour living. Large greenbelts, common walkway on the water, playground and basketball court. Launch your kayak or paddle board from Trinidad beach. High ceilings, hardwood flooring in the living room with a cozy fireplace are a delight. The heater and AC unit are some of the NEW upgrades. Huge Master bedroom with large walk in closet. This home has all dual windows and sliders, inside laundry and a private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 Pirate Circle have any available units?
3662 Pirate Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3662 Pirate Circle have?
Some of 3662 Pirate Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 Pirate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3662 Pirate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 Pirate Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3662 Pirate Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3662 Pirate Circle offer parking?
No, 3662 Pirate Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3662 Pirate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3662 Pirate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 Pirate Circle have a pool?
No, 3662 Pirate Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3662 Pirate Circle have accessible units?
No, 3662 Pirate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 Pirate Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3662 Pirate Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 Pirate Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3662 Pirate Circle has units with air conditioning.

