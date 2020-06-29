3662 Pirate Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground

Single story home on Trinidad Island with a 30 ft boat dock. Enjoy Huntington harbour living. Large greenbelts, common walkway on the water, playground and basketball court. Launch your kayak or paddle board from Trinidad beach. High ceilings, hardwood flooring in the living room with a cozy fireplace are a delight. The heater and AC unit are some of the NEW upgrades. Huge Master bedroom with large walk in closet. This home has all dual windows and sliders, inside laundry and a private backyard.