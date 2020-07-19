322 5th Street

Amenities

Fully Furnished Luxury air conditioned TownHome in the heart of "Downtown H.B.". Tastefully decorated, this will be a great place to call home for a short stopover in Huntington Beach. 2 Bedrooms - King in master suite and Bunk beds in second bedroom (lower is a full and upper a single). Fully equipped with bed linens, towels, pots - pans - dishes, most all cooking equipment and utensils. Plaza Almeria is located just two blocks to the pier and only a short elevator ride to Main Street shopping and dining. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath property has an in home office just in case you have to get some work done while you are here. Private patio with BBQ just outside the large kitchen. Dining space for 8 comfortably and a very large Living room with comfortable couches a warm fireplace and sitting area as well. The property is available for your Long Stays, Winter Getaway or a place to call home while you are shopping for your full time home in or near our city.

Published price is for off season.