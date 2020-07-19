All apartments in Huntington Beach
322 5th Street
322 5th Street

322 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 5th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished Luxury air conditioned TownHome in the heart of "Downtown H.B.". Tastefully decorated, this will be a great place to call home for a short stopover in Huntington Beach. 2 Bedrooms - King in master suite and Bunk beds in second bedroom (lower is a full and upper a single). Fully equipped with bed linens, towels, pots - pans - dishes, most all cooking equipment and utensils. Plaza Almeria is located just two blocks to the pier and only a short elevator ride to Main Street shopping and dining. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath property has an in home office just in case you have to get some work done while you are here. Private patio with BBQ just outside the large kitchen. Dining space for 8 comfortably and a very large Living room with comfortable couches a warm fireplace and sitting area as well. The property is available for your Long Stays, Winter Getaway or a place to call home while you are shopping for your full time home in or near our city.
Published price is for off season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 5th Street have any available units?
322 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 322 5th Street have?
Some of 322 5th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 322 5th Street offer parking?
No, 322 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 322 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 5th Street have a pool?
No, 322 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 322 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
