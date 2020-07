Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Fantastic location is Downtown Huntington Beach! Back unit, second level triplex. Enjoy ocean breezes from two balconies, a spacious master bedroom with ample closet space, full bath and complete kitchen. The living room is perfect with balcony to enjoy the sea breezes. Walk or bike to your favorite Downtown Huntington Beach attractions including the Huntington Pier and World Famous Beaches. Don't miss this opportunity, this apartment rents out quickly!