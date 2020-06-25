21439 Beach Boulevard

Amenities
Leave your worries behind as you step into this exquisite beach-front sanctuary just minutes from San Francisco.
This designer penthouse is built around breathtaking panoramic Pacific views via 10 floor to ceiling glass. A gas fireplace and huge terrace ensure your views are always comfortable.
Bathroom features extra-deep spa soaking tub.
Sleeps up to 6 people on 2 queen beds and 2 twin air beds.
Central SF 20 mins, BART 10 mins, I-280 to SV 10 mins
Dedicated parking space included.
The space
Construction just completed in June 2019 - everything is sparking new!
Building includes a Roof top sun deck !
Penthouse features:
- Italian hand set tile
- Multiple skylights - the space is awash in light
- Extra deep spa quality soaking tub
- Rainfall shower head
- Swiss Kronotex wood flooring
- Hi speed internet
- Cable TV 55" flat screen LED TV