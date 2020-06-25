All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 21439 Beach Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
21439 Beach Boulevard
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

21439 Beach Boulevard

21439 Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21439 Beach Boulevard, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Leave your worries behind as you step into this exquisite beach-front sanctuary just minutes from San Francisco.

This designer penthouse is built around breathtaking panoramic Pacific views via 10 floor to ceiling glass. A gas fireplace and huge terrace ensure your views are always comfortable.

Bathroom features extra-deep spa soaking tub.

Sleeps up to 6 people on 2 queen beds and 2 twin air beds.

Central SF 20 mins, BART 10 mins, I-280 to SV 10 mins

Dedicated parking space included.

The space
Construction just completed in June 2019 - everything is sparking new!

Building includes a Roof top sun deck !

Penthouse features:
- Italian hand set tile
- Multiple skylights - the space is awash in light
- Extra deep spa quality soaking tub
- Rainfall shower head
- Swiss Kronotex wood flooring
- Hi speed internet
- Cable TV 55&quot; flat screen LED TV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21439 Beach Boulevard have any available units?
21439 Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21439 Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 21439 Beach Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21439 Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21439 Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21439 Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21439 Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21439 Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21439 Beach Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21439 Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21439 Beach Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21439 Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 21439 Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 21439 Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21439 Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21439 Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21439 Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21439 Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 21439 Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles