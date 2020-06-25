21439 Beach Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub internet access

Leave your worries behind as you step into this exquisite beach-front sanctuary just minutes from San Francisco.



This designer penthouse is built around breathtaking panoramic Pacific views via 10 floor to ceiling glass. A gas fireplace and huge terrace ensure your views are always comfortable.



Bathroom features extra-deep spa soaking tub.



Sleeps up to 6 people on 2 queen beds and 2 twin air beds.



Central SF 20 mins, BART 10 mins, I-280 to SV 10 mins



Dedicated parking space included.



The space

Construction just completed in June 2019 - everything is sparking new!



Building includes a Roof top sun deck !



Penthouse features:

- Italian hand set tile

- Multiple skylights - the space is awash in light

- Extra deep spa quality soaking tub

- Rainfall shower head

- Swiss Kronotex wood flooring

- Hi speed internet

- Cable TV 55" flat screen LED TV