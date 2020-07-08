21352 Fleet Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home w/office located in Huntington Beach. Large formal living room w/fireplace. Updated kitchen, quartz counter tops and large island, opens to the family room and views of the backyard. Nicely sized master bedroom. Two other bedrooms and a shared bath. Office has a door to the attached two car garage. New carpet, laminate flooring and freshly painted interior/exterior. All new windows. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Large backyard and even a outdoor shower to use after the beach. Two car garage and large driveway. Just a short bike ride to the beach and Edison High school. Owner pays for gardener.



