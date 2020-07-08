All apartments in Huntington Beach
21352 Fleet Ln
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

21352 Fleet Ln

21352 Fleet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21352 Fleet Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home w/office located in Huntington Beach. Large formal living room w/fireplace. Updated kitchen, quartz counter tops and large island, opens to the family room and views of the backyard. Nicely sized master bedroom. Two other bedrooms and a shared bath. Office has a door to the attached two car garage. New carpet, laminate flooring and freshly painted interior/exterior. All new windows. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Large backyard and even a outdoor shower to use after the beach. Two car garage and large driveway. Just a short bike ride to the beach and Edison High school. Owner pays for gardener.

(RLNE5773156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21352 Fleet Ln have any available units?
21352 Fleet Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21352 Fleet Ln have?
Some of 21352 Fleet Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21352 Fleet Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21352 Fleet Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21352 Fleet Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 21352 Fleet Ln is pet friendly.
Does 21352 Fleet Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21352 Fleet Ln offers parking.
Does 21352 Fleet Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21352 Fleet Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21352 Fleet Ln have a pool?
No, 21352 Fleet Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21352 Fleet Ln have accessible units?
No, 21352 Fleet Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21352 Fleet Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21352 Fleet Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21352 Fleet Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 21352 Fleet Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

