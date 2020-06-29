All apartments in Huntington Beach
19933 Sheffield Lane

19933 Sheffield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19933 Sheffield Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to 19933 Sheffield in the beautiful Village Townhomes! This home is updated with new dual pane windows and custom
plantain shutters throughout. Kitchen features newer tile and a stackable washer and dryer. Large living room is great for
entertaining and has a half bathroom for guests. Upstairs features three sizable bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large private
patio is great for relaxing outdoors and comes equipped with a storage shed. Community offers a pool, spa, sport court and plenty
of grassy greenbelts. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19933 Sheffield Lane have any available units?
19933 Sheffield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19933 Sheffield Lane have?
Some of 19933 Sheffield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19933 Sheffield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19933 Sheffield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19933 Sheffield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19933 Sheffield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19933 Sheffield Lane offer parking?
No, 19933 Sheffield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19933 Sheffield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19933 Sheffield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19933 Sheffield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19933 Sheffield Lane has a pool.
Does 19933 Sheffield Lane have accessible units?
No, 19933 Sheffield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19933 Sheffield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19933 Sheffield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19933 Sheffield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19933 Sheffield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
