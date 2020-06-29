19933 Sheffield Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Welcome to 19933 Sheffield in the beautiful Village Townhomes! This home is updated with new dual pane windows and custom

plantain shutters throughout. Kitchen features newer tile and a stackable washer and dryer. Large living room is great for

entertaining and has a half bathroom for guests. Upstairs features three sizable bedrooms and a full bathroom. Large private

patio is great for relaxing outdoors and comes equipped with a storage shed. Community offers a pool, spa, sport court and plenty

of grassy greenbelts. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.