All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19798 BROMLEY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19798 BROMLEY LANE
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:17 PM

19798 BROMLEY LANE

19798 Bromley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19798 Bromley Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Airy Upstairs Unit. Located on the Innermost tract of the Well-Maintained Yorktown Villas Townhome Community. 2.5 Miles from Ocean Beaches. Lots of Ocean Breeze. Only One Common Wall with no one Above and Below. Spacious Gated Patio at Entry. Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Large 2 Car Garage with Automatic Roll-Up Door, Double Paned Windows with Plantation Shutters or Blinds, Smooth Ceilings with Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Two Tone Paint, Wood effect Laminate Flooring throughout and Tiles in Bathrooms, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. In-Unit Laundry hook-ups. Gas Appliances. Excellent Schools. Close to Parks, Shopping and Entertainments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19798 BROMLEY LANE have any available units?
19798 BROMLEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19798 BROMLEY LANE have?
Some of 19798 BROMLEY LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19798 BROMLEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
19798 BROMLEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19798 BROMLEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 19798 BROMLEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19798 BROMLEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 19798 BROMLEY LANE offers parking.
Does 19798 BROMLEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19798 BROMLEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19798 BROMLEY LANE have a pool?
No, 19798 BROMLEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 19798 BROMLEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 19798 BROMLEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 19798 BROMLEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19798 BROMLEY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19798 BROMLEY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19798 BROMLEY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21040 Pacific City Cir. Suite 100
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles