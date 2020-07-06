All apartments in Huntington Beach
19779 Cambridge Lane

Location

19779 Cambridge Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Continental townhome. The owner has come through and made this property brand new on the inside!New laminate flooring downstairs, new windows and window blinds in the living room. New stackable washer and dryer installed inside the unit. New carpet on the stairs! All bedrooms have been redone with new windows and window blinds.All bedrooms also have new carpet and ceiling fans with remotes! Upstairs has a fantastic bathroom with new tile flooring and shower! New vanity and counter top, new toilet and all new fixtures! Downstairs bathroom has also been remodeled with state of the art components. Direct access to the carport with one place to park directly behind the unit and one additional parking spot!Owner will consider a small dog! Also has back patio with new fencing. Definitely one of the nicest properties for rent I have seen in the complex! You will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19779 Cambridge Lane have any available units?
19779 Cambridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19779 Cambridge Lane have?
Some of 19779 Cambridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19779 Cambridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19779 Cambridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19779 Cambridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19779 Cambridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19779 Cambridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19779 Cambridge Lane offers parking.
Does 19779 Cambridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19779 Cambridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19779 Cambridge Lane have a pool?
No, 19779 Cambridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19779 Cambridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19779 Cambridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19779 Cambridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19779 Cambridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19779 Cambridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19779 Cambridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

