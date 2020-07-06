19779 Cambridge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Continental townhome. The owner has come through and made this property brand new on the inside!New laminate flooring downstairs, new windows and window blinds in the living room. New stackable washer and dryer installed inside the unit. New carpet on the stairs! All bedrooms have been redone with new windows and window blinds.All bedrooms also have new carpet and ceiling fans with remotes! Upstairs has a fantastic bathroom with new tile flooring and shower! New vanity and counter top, new toilet and all new fixtures! Downstairs bathroom has also been remodeled with state of the art components. Direct access to the carport with one place to park directly behind the unit and one additional parking spot!Owner will consider a small dog! Also has back patio with new fencing. Definitely one of the nicest properties for rent I have seen in the complex! You will not be disappointed!