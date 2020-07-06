All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

19515 Elderwood Circle

19515 Elderwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19515 Elderwood Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gate-Guarded, Gorgeous Seacliff Peninsula Estate with over 3500 sq. ft. of living space. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This remodeled home has natural light all throughout home. The dramatic ceilings with crown molding illuminates this home and captures the award winning architecture and design of Riviera Shea. The grand staircase is an eye catching focal point. Entertainers dream kitchen with nook area, counter bar seating, and open to large family room. One en-suite bedroom downstairs, and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious secondary en-suite rooms, and a large Master Suite with walk in closet and re-designed Master Bathroom with walk-in shower, separate vanities, large jacuzzi tub, and natural granite stone on counters. Plus there are three fireplaces, three car garage, dual A/C zones, soft water system throughout home, putting green, large pool and spa, built in BBQ, outdoor gas fireplace, and large patio area. There is an open loft upstairs, individual laundry room with a laundry shoot from upstairs, and built in cabinetry throughout. Landlord will rent partially furnished. The Peninsula is a private guard-gated community, in the Seacliff community, known for it's excellent schools, and easy walkable access to nearby shops, schools, restaurants, golfing and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19515 Elderwood Circle have any available units?
19515 Elderwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19515 Elderwood Circle have?
Some of 19515 Elderwood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19515 Elderwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19515 Elderwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19515 Elderwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19515 Elderwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19515 Elderwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19515 Elderwood Circle offers parking.
Does 19515 Elderwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19515 Elderwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19515 Elderwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 19515 Elderwood Circle has a pool.
Does 19515 Elderwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 19515 Elderwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19515 Elderwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19515 Elderwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19515 Elderwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19515 Elderwood Circle has units with air conditioning.

