19515 Elderwood Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gate-Guarded, Gorgeous Seacliff Peninsula Estate with over 3500 sq. ft. of living space. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This remodeled home has natural light all throughout home. The dramatic ceilings with crown molding illuminates this home and captures the award winning architecture and design of Riviera Shea. The grand staircase is an eye catching focal point. Entertainers dream kitchen with nook area, counter bar seating, and open to large family room. One en-suite bedroom downstairs, and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious secondary en-suite rooms, and a large Master Suite with walk in closet and re-designed Master Bathroom with walk-in shower, separate vanities, large jacuzzi tub, and natural granite stone on counters. Plus there are three fireplaces, three car garage, dual A/C zones, soft water system throughout home, putting green, large pool and spa, built in BBQ, outdoor gas fireplace, and large patio area. There is an open loft upstairs, individual laundry room with a laundry shoot from upstairs, and built in cabinetry throughout. Landlord will rent partially furnished. The Peninsula is a private guard-gated community, in the Seacliff community, known for it's excellent schools, and easy walkable access to nearby shops, schools, restaurants, golfing and the beach.