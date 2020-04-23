All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

19376 Maidstone Lane

19376 Maidstone Lane · (714) 625-5069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19376 Maidstone Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,690

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2029 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location, Location, Location; 2Blocks to beach, this stunning & remodeled , executive home has 2050 SF, 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath, and a 2 car-attached garage. Great location in a resort-style-living in the exclusive SeaCliff on the Greens in HB. Excellent home for entertaining and enjoying the beach quality of life. Its like being on vacation 360 days a year in this wonderful setting of pools, spa, lush landscaping, waterfalls, fountains, BBQ areas and access to hot showers. Living room is open, light and bright features 20' soaring vaulted ceiling,fireplace, bar, and a wall of glass providing serene views of the green-belts. Kitchen upgraded with granite counters,newer appliances & leads to a balcony to take in the ocean breezes. A large master features a fireplace, huge closet, jacuzzi tub, shower stall, and his and hers vanities, and a 2nd balcony offering amazing views of tree tops. Second bedroom with en-suite bathroom.New double pane glass throughout. Conveniently located to shopping, banking, Seacliff Country Club, parks, Bolsa Chica natural preserve,& Award winning Seacliff Elementary.One of the best location within the community! No smoking.1 small family/trained dog may be ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19376 Maidstone Lane have any available units?
19376 Maidstone Lane has a unit available for $3,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19376 Maidstone Lane have?
Some of 19376 Maidstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19376 Maidstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19376 Maidstone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19376 Maidstone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19376 Maidstone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19376 Maidstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19376 Maidstone Lane does offer parking.
Does 19376 Maidstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19376 Maidstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19376 Maidstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19376 Maidstone Lane has a pool.
Does 19376 Maidstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 19376 Maidstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19376 Maidstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19376 Maidstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19376 Maidstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19376 Maidstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
