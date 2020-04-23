19376 Maidstone Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location, Location, Location; 2Blocks to beach, this stunning & remodeled , executive home has 2050 SF, 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath, and a 2 car-attached garage. Great location in a resort-style-living in the exclusive SeaCliff on the Greens in HB. Excellent home for entertaining and enjoying the beach quality of life. Its like being on vacation 360 days a year in this wonderful setting of pools, spa, lush landscaping, waterfalls, fountains, BBQ areas and access to hot showers. Living room is open, light and bright features 20' soaring vaulted ceiling,fireplace, bar, and a wall of glass providing serene views of the green-belts. Kitchen upgraded with granite counters,newer appliances & leads to a balcony to take in the ocean breezes. A large master features a fireplace, huge closet, jacuzzi tub, shower stall, and his and hers vanities, and a 2nd balcony offering amazing views of tree tops. Second bedroom with en-suite bathroom.New double pane glass throughout. Conveniently located to shopping, banking, Seacliff Country Club, parks, Bolsa Chica natural preserve,& Award winning Seacliff Elementary.One of the best location within the community! No smoking.1 small family/trained dog may be ok.