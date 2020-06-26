19375 Woodlands Drive

Amenities

Lovely home in an excellent location and desirable guard gated community of Seacliff on the Greens. House offers 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths (1 bed and a full bath plus a powder room downstairs). Open floor plan with double entry doors, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room and a huge library room. A separate family room has fireplace and french doors steps out to private back yard with sparkling pool and spa. Bright kitchen with granite counter top, spacious breakfast nook area. Crown molding throughout, plantation shutters, french windows and doors. Large master bedroom with a fireplace, wet bar, his and her closets. Master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. All other bedrooms each has their own bath. Inside laundry room. Spacious front court yard with privately gated. Walking distance, biking or short drive to the beach. Close to Seacliff Country Club for social memberships. This home provides the ultimate Huntington Beach Lifestyle.