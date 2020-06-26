All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
19375 Woodlands Drive
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

19375 Woodlands Drive

19375 Woodlands Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19375 Woodlands Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Lovely home in an excellent location and desirable guard gated community of Seacliff on the Greens. House offers 5 bedrooms & 4.5 baths (1 bed and a full bath plus a powder room downstairs). Open floor plan with double entry doors, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room and a huge library room. A separate family room has fireplace and french doors steps out to private back yard with sparkling pool and spa. Bright kitchen with granite counter top, spacious breakfast nook area. Crown molding throughout, plantation shutters, french windows and doors. Large master bedroom with a fireplace, wet bar, his and her closets. Master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. All other bedrooms each has their own bath. Inside laundry room. Spacious front court yard with privately gated. Walking distance, biking or short drive to the beach. Close to Seacliff Country Club for social memberships. This home provides the ultimate Huntington Beach Lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19375 Woodlands Drive have any available units?
19375 Woodlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19375 Woodlands Drive have?
Some of 19375 Woodlands Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19375 Woodlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19375 Woodlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19375 Woodlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19375 Woodlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19375 Woodlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19375 Woodlands Drive offers parking.
Does 19375 Woodlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19375 Woodlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19375 Woodlands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19375 Woodlands Drive has a pool.
Does 19375 Woodlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 19375 Woodlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19375 Woodlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19375 Woodlands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19375 Woodlands Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19375 Woodlands Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

