18962 Flagstaff Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

First time available to rent. This pride of ownership home has been remodeled, upgraded and cared for. Open floor plan! 4 Bedrooms (all upstairs) 3 bathrooms (1 downstairs), formal living room, dining room, family room with fireplace and wet bar. Interior laundry room downstairs. Remodeled kitchen with quiet close cabinets, granite counters, gas cooktop, double oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Tile flooring through out the downstairs = low maintenance with the pool. Go upstairs on wood flooring. 2nd level has master suite with walk in closet, bathroom with granite counters, walk in shower with multiple shower heads. 3 generous sized bedrooms and a HUGE bonus room (about 20 x 30) with vaulted ceilings, movie screen and projector. POOL & SPA in the back yard. Rent includes landscape and pool service.