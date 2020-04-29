All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019

18962 Flagstaff Lane

18962 Flagstaff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18962 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
First time available to rent. This pride of ownership home has been remodeled, upgraded and cared for. Open floor plan! 4 Bedrooms (all upstairs) 3 bathrooms (1 downstairs), formal living room, dining room, family room with fireplace and wet bar. Interior laundry room downstairs. Remodeled kitchen with quiet close cabinets, granite counters, gas cooktop, double oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Tile flooring through out the downstairs = low maintenance with the pool. Go upstairs on wood flooring. 2nd level has master suite with walk in closet, bathroom with granite counters, walk in shower with multiple shower heads. 3 generous sized bedrooms and a HUGE bonus room (about 20 x 30) with vaulted ceilings, movie screen and projector. POOL & SPA in the back yard. Rent includes landscape and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18962 Flagstaff Lane have any available units?
18962 Flagstaff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18962 Flagstaff Lane have?
Some of 18962 Flagstaff Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18962 Flagstaff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18962 Flagstaff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18962 Flagstaff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18962 Flagstaff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18962 Flagstaff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18962 Flagstaff Lane offers parking.
Does 18962 Flagstaff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18962 Flagstaff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18962 Flagstaff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18962 Flagstaff Lane has a pool.
Does 18962 Flagstaff Lane have accessible units?
No, 18962 Flagstaff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18962 Flagstaff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18962 Flagstaff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18962 Flagstaff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18962 Flagstaff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
