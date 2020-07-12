18742 ASHFORD LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Great SeaGate 3 Bedroom Home w/ Bonus Room in Huntington Beach. Open House 7/16/19 from 4:30-5:30 - Beautiful curb appeal in a desirable SeaGate neighborhood. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms plus a detached room built over the garage with bay windows, ideal for a home office or a bonus room. This home offers wood flooring, upgraded kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, upstairs laundry room, spacious master suite with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Extra long drive way provides ample parking. Gated backyard with a built in BBQ and private entry staircase to the bonus room above the garage. Great interior location, close to the community park and Seacliff Elementary School. Open House 7/16/19 from 4:30-5:30



