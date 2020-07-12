All apartments in Huntington Beach
18742 ASHFORD LN
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

18742 ASHFORD LN

18742 Ashford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18742 Ashford Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great SeaGate 3 Bedroom Home w/ Bonus Room in Huntington Beach. Open House 7/16/19 from 4:30-5:30 - Beautiful curb appeal in a desirable SeaGate neighborhood. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms plus a detached room built over the garage with bay windows, ideal for a home office or a bonus room. This home offers wood flooring, upgraded kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, upstairs laundry room, spacious master suite with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with a separate tub and shower. Extra long drive way provides ample parking. Gated backyard with a built in BBQ and private entry staircase to the bonus room above the garage. Great interior location, close to the community park and Seacliff Elementary School. Open House 7/16/19 from 4:30-5:30

Don't miss out this Home won't last! Apply at www.LionProperties.com
(714) 378-1418 ext 6

(RLNE2533358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18742 ASHFORD LN have any available units?
18742 ASHFORD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18742 ASHFORD LN have?
Some of 18742 ASHFORD LN's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18742 ASHFORD LN currently offering any rent specials?
18742 ASHFORD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18742 ASHFORD LN pet-friendly?
No, 18742 ASHFORD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18742 ASHFORD LN offer parking?
Yes, 18742 ASHFORD LN offers parking.
Does 18742 ASHFORD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18742 ASHFORD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18742 ASHFORD LN have a pool?
No, 18742 ASHFORD LN does not have a pool.
Does 18742 ASHFORD LN have accessible units?
No, 18742 ASHFORD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 18742 ASHFORD LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 18742 ASHFORD LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18742 ASHFORD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 18742 ASHFORD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
