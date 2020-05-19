All apartments in Huntington Beach
17592 Misty Lane
17592 Misty Lane

17592 Misty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17592 Misty Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Wonderful Single Story Dutch Haven Marina Home in Great location for rent. Open floor plan very light and bright. This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home has a beautiful large enclosed sunroom off the kitchen. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with a newer dishwasher and oven, updated bath and floors with recessed lighting in living room and kitchen, ceiling fans in bedrooms, living room and dining area. Fresh paint throughout. Newer landscaping, beautifully maintained. The HUGE backyard is great for entertaining, weekend BBQs. Afternoon ocean breeze comes through home just another perk of living in Huntington Beach. Close to the beach, parks, shopping, wetlands and the best schools in Huntington Beach. Truly a must see! Available for move in December 1, 2018. Gardner included in rent. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17592 Misty Lane have any available units?
17592 Misty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17592 Misty Lane have?
Some of 17592 Misty Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17592 Misty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17592 Misty Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17592 Misty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17592 Misty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17592 Misty Lane offer parking?
No, 17592 Misty Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17592 Misty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17592 Misty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17592 Misty Lane have a pool?
No, 17592 Misty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17592 Misty Lane have accessible units?
No, 17592 Misty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17592 Misty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17592 Misty Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17592 Misty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17592 Misty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
