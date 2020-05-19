17592 Misty Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Wonderful Single Story Dutch Haven Marina Home in Great location for rent. Open floor plan very light and bright. This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home has a beautiful large enclosed sunroom off the kitchen. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with a newer dishwasher and oven, updated bath and floors with recessed lighting in living room and kitchen, ceiling fans in bedrooms, living room and dining area. Fresh paint throughout. Newer landscaping, beautifully maintained. The HUGE backyard is great for entertaining, weekend BBQs. Afternoon ocean breeze comes through home just another perk of living in Huntington Beach. Close to the beach, parks, shopping, wetlands and the best schools in Huntington Beach. Truly a must see! Available for move in December 1, 2018. Gardner included in rent. No pets.