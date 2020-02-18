17322 Whetmore Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful ''Spiral Staircase'' Franciscan Fountain Pool home just steps to Central Park! This is the rarest and most desirable floor plan in one of HB's Favorite Neighborhoods, Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths with 1 Bedroom & Bath Downstairs. 5th Bedroom makes Great Nursery or Office - Currently an Office Retreat to Master Suite. This home is loaded with high quality upgrades throughout. Private Front Courtyard, double Door Entry to Formal Foyer with Dramatic Sweeping Staircase and Elegant Formal Living Room and Dining Rooms with crown molding and recessed lighting and vinyl flooring.The Large Family Room with Fireplace is Open to the Remodeled Kitchen with granite counters and Wonderful Views of the Backyard, Pool & Spa. Spacious bedrooms, Air Conditioning, Three Car Garage, Walking Distance to Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Walking distance to Park and Senior Center. Close to Golf, Beach and Shopping.