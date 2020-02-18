All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17322 Whetmore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17322 Whetmore Lane
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM

17322 Whetmore Lane

17322 Whetmore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17322 Whetmore Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful ''Spiral Staircase'' Franciscan Fountain Pool home just steps to Central Park! This is the rarest and most desirable floor plan in one of HB's Favorite Neighborhoods, Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths with 1 Bedroom & Bath Downstairs. 5th Bedroom makes Great Nursery or Office - Currently an Office Retreat to Master Suite. This home is loaded with high quality upgrades throughout. Private Front Courtyard, double Door Entry to Formal Foyer with Dramatic Sweeping Staircase and Elegant Formal Living Room and Dining Rooms with crown molding and recessed lighting and vinyl flooring.The Large Family Room with Fireplace is Open to the Remodeled Kitchen with granite counters and Wonderful Views of the Backyard, Pool & Spa. Spacious bedrooms, Air Conditioning, Three Car Garage, Walking Distance to Elementary, Middle and High Schools. Walking distance to Park and Senior Center. Close to Golf, Beach and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17322 Whetmore Lane have any available units?
17322 Whetmore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17322 Whetmore Lane have?
Some of 17322 Whetmore Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17322 Whetmore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17322 Whetmore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17322 Whetmore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17322 Whetmore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17322 Whetmore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17322 Whetmore Lane offers parking.
Does 17322 Whetmore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17322 Whetmore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17322 Whetmore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17322 Whetmore Lane has a pool.
Does 17322 Whetmore Lane have accessible units?
No, 17322 Whetmore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17322 Whetmore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17322 Whetmore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17322 Whetmore Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17322 Whetmore Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles