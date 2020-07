Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub tennis court

Waterfront downstairs corner with a boat dock #21, Carport #108,Outside Parking #124. Welcome to Bluewater Lane! A cozy Waterfront property

located in the Coastal Community of Sea Harbour. Relax on your waterfront patio. This home offers bamboo and ceramic tile flooring, white cabinets

very light and bright. Water vies from most rooms. Walk to the beach or enjoy association pool/spa,tennis. Easy access to freeways, restaurants,

downtown Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and much more.