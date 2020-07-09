All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16943 Bluewater Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16943 Bluewater Lane

16943 Bluewater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16943 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
One Block to the BEACH!! Beautiful renovated condo in Sea Harbour located at the entrance off of PCH. Granite tile flooring upon entrance,
cherrywood flooring in dining and family room area, custom cherrywood cabinets in kitchen, stainless steel appliances,
trash compactor, new shower doors, spa like shower. Spacious bedroom includes huge mirror closet and balcony.
Spiral staircase leads to second bedroom with rooftop and peek a boo sand view. Lovely ocean breezes and walking
distance to the beach! Association includes pool, spa, and tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16943 Bluewater Lane have any available units?
16943 Bluewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16943 Bluewater Lane have?
Some of 16943 Bluewater Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16943 Bluewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16943 Bluewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16943 Bluewater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16943 Bluewater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16943 Bluewater Lane offer parking?
No, 16943 Bluewater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16943 Bluewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16943 Bluewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16943 Bluewater Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16943 Bluewater Lane has a pool.
Does 16943 Bluewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 16943 Bluewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16943 Bluewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16943 Bluewater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16943 Bluewater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16943 Bluewater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

