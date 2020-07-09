16943 Bluewater Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

One Block to the BEACH!! Beautiful renovated condo in Sea Harbour located at the entrance off of PCH. Granite tile flooring upon entrance,

cherrywood flooring in dining and family room area, custom cherrywood cabinets in kitchen, stainless steel appliances,

trash compactor, new shower doors, spa like shower. Spacious bedroom includes huge mirror closet and balcony.

Spiral staircase leads to second bedroom with rooftop and peek a boo sand view. Lovely ocean breezes and walking

distance to the beach! Association includes pool, spa, and tennis.