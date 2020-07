Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport pool extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities carport parking pool

Very nice two bedroom one bathroom upstairs unit in Huntington Township Condo Association. Single level once you are upstairs. No one above or below. Beautiful wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Inside laundry that can accommodate full size washer and dryer. 2 carports with extra storage area. Cul-de-sac location. Community pool. Very light and bright.